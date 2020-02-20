|
|
Marvin Bessner Fox
October 25, 1929 - February 14, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
The world lost a great man full of integrity whose greatest joy in his life was his family.
Marvin was born in San Jose to Evelyn and Milton Fox. He was a devoted husband to Joan (nee Levin) throughout their 63 years of marriage. Marvin was proudest of the family that he and Joan created together, including his children, their spouses and grandchildren - Linda (David) Mighdoll, Larry (Audrey) Fox, Brian (Karen) Fox, Michelle, Jason (Barbara) and Laura Mighdoll, Hannah and Carter Fox. Marvin is also survived by his brother Robert (Ruth) Fox and loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Marv attended Abraham Lincoln High School, San Jose State University, and graduated from University of California Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1951. After graduation, Marvin served in the Navy including time on an aircraft carrier during the Korean War.
Upon returning to San Jose, Marvin joined his father Milton in the family business, Markovits & Fox Metals Recycling. Marvin and his brother Robert continued to expand and operate the business with the next generation until it was sold in 2000. The business was well respected as one of the premier scrap recycling businesses throughout the world. Marvin held many leadership positions in national and international recycling industry professional trade organizations. Marvin was a pillar in the community and used his business acumen to hold prominent roles at Temple Emanu-El, the Jewish Federation of Silicon Valley, the Jewish Community Center, YMCA Camp Campbell, and San Jose Kiwanis.
Marvin will be remembered as a loving and giving man who was a true role model of how to live a moral and purposeful life and to be generous to others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Services were held at Temple Emanu-El on February 19. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to: Temple Emanu-El 20/20 Vision Project or Temple Emanu-El Endowment Fund at https://www.templesanjose.org/payment.php and YMCA Camp Campbell at http://bit.ly/YMCACampCampbell.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2020