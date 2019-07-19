|
|
Marvin E. Burkhart
Sept. 11,1934 - July 11,2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Marv is survived by his loving wife, Pat; devoted children Brad Burkhart & daughter in law Janet of Morgan Hill, and Carrie Burkhart of San Jose. Grandchildren Jason and Liz Burkhart of San Jose, Tim and Sara Burkhart of Lincoln, Brad and Jessica Harper of Folsom and Danny and Kaila Cruz of Monterey and Great Grandchildren Cayden, Tayah, Reagan, Brently, and Noah.
His loving and generous giving spirit will be remembered and greatly missed by his family and the many friends his life touched.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Apostles Lutheran Church, 5828 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose, CA 95123.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 19, 2019