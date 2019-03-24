|
Marvin R. Snowbarger
Oct.9, 1936 - Mar. 17, 2019
San Jose
Marvin died peacefully at home on March 17, at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joyce Knapp Snowbarger, daughter Shelley (Gary), son Chris, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He had a love for horse endurance riding, ultramarathon running, swimming and animals big and small.
As per Marvin's wishes, no service or memorial are planned. May you Rest In Peace. We all love and miss you very much.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019