Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Lawrence the Martyr Church
1971 St. Lawrence Dr.
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Flores


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Flores Obituary
Mary A. Flores
Aug. 2, 1925 - Jan. 25, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Mary passed away peacefully at home Sat. Jan. 25, 2020. She was born in Mtn.View to Panfilo and Bartola Salas, and was the fourth of ten children. Mary worked at Libbey Cannery for many years, and then at Bectin Dickenson for over 20 years. She was a member of the Club Estrella for 35 yrs. Mary is survived by her five children; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and two brothers. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jose Mario Flores.
Visitations begin on Thurs. Jan 30th at 5 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7 p.m.at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W El Camino Real, Mtn.View. A Funeral Mass will be held on Fri. Jan 31st, 1:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church, 1971 St. Lawrence Dr., Santa Clara. Interment Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara.


View the online memorial for Mary A. Flores
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -