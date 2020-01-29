|
Mary A. Flores
Aug. 2, 1925 - Jan. 25, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Mary passed away peacefully at home Sat. Jan. 25, 2020. She was born in Mtn.View to Panfilo and Bartola Salas, and was the fourth of ten children. Mary worked at Libbey Cannery for many years, and then at Bectin Dickenson for over 20 years. She was a member of the Club Estrella for 35 yrs. Mary is survived by her five children; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and two brothers. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jose Mario Flores.
Visitations begin on Thurs. Jan 30th at 5 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7 p.m.at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W El Camino Real, Mtn.View. A Funeral Mass will be held on Fri. Jan 31st, 1:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church, 1971 St. Lawrence Dr., Santa Clara. Interment Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020