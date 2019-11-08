|
Mary Acevedo
August 25, 1933 - November 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Mary Acevedo passed away Sunday after a long illness battling Alzheimer's.
She was born in Mexico. One evening, while with her mom and sister at the Jardin de Jerez, she caught the eye of her future husband of 64 years, Manuel. After a year of letter writing, Manuel proposed, they married and she moved with him to the United States where they raised four children. She was a dedicated mom and treasured her children.
During her limited free time from raising four children she enjoyed sewing and working with ceramics. One of her other favorite activities was watching her children play soccer, even those early morning Saturday games where she had to bundle up to keep warm. She also enjoyed listening to her children play the piano, bass and guitar. She said she was tone deaf, so she insisted we learn. Her children never quite understood that logic but are forever grateful she didn't give us a choice. She passed down her love of music to her children and grandchildren.
But, what she loved best was her role as Nana. She had eight grandchildren and was quite frustrated that she didn't have more. She had boundless love for her grandchildren. She loved them to the moon and back.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Manuel and children, Sandy Acevedo of Morgan Hill, Gloria Werkema of Morgan Hill, Victor Acevedo of Paso Robles and Tom Acevedo of Henderson, Nevada and grandchildren, Alexis Hernandez of Seattle, Phillip Cala of San Francisco, Jacob and Hannah Werkema of Morgan Hill, Ryan and Grant Acevedo of Paso Robles and Kalista and Shane Acevedo of Henderson, Nevada.
Services for Mary will be held at Queen of Apostles Church on Tuesday, November 12th at 11am. Burial to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park at 12:30pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019