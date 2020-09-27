Mary Altstetter NicholsApril 8, 1926 - August 25, 2020Resident of Escondido, CAMary Altstetter Nichols, 94, died on August 25, 2020. She was the legacy of loving, hard-working parents who instilled values for a successful life and she was grateful for a full life to the end.Mary was born on April 8, 1926 in Lima, Ohio. Part of a large extended family, life was never dull. After graduating from Bowling Green State University Mary worked as a Research Chemist at Sun Oil. In 1953, she met her husband, Sherman E. Nichols, Jr. on a tour of Europe that included the coronation festivities of Elizabeth II and a transatlantic cruise on the Queen Mary.Mary and Sherman raised their family in Mountain View, CA and shared with their children their passions for travel, gardening, food and entertaining. Mary loved family time, bridge, puzzles, games, reading, piano, and chocolate. She volunteered with Scouts, United Way, Mid-Peninsula YWCA, Foothills Congregational Church, League of Women Voters, and AAUW. In 2015 Mary moved to Escondido to be closer to two daughters and in 2017 delighted in her role as a great grandmother.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman E. Nichols, Jr., and brother John Altstetter. She is survived by her brother, Carl Altstetter (Nadja); children, Dean Nichols, Lisa Stehly (Al), Sarah Smith (Kevin) and Barbara Zaccheo; grandchildren, Alysha Stehly (Chris Broomell) and Gabriel Zaccheo; and great grandson, Cole Broomell.Mary's family would like to express their gratitude to the COVID team at Palomar Medical Center and the Cypress Court community. Private interment to be held at Golden Gate National Cemetery.