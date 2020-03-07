|
|
Mary Ann Carothers
August 29, 1939 – February 28, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Mary Ann (Warner) Carothers is survived by her husband of 60 years, W. Douglas Carothers, Jr. and their three children, Steve (Lila) of Round Rock, Tx, Ross of Sunnyvale, CA, and Todd (Sheila) of Evanston, IL and five grandchildren, Christian, Lauren, Jessica, Megan and Justin.
Mary Ann was born in the Williamsburg, MI area on a 40-acre farm as the youngest of nine children who have all predeceased her. She met her husband, Doug, in the summer of 1953 on Torch Lake, MI. She was 14 and he was 16. She and many other local teenagers along with visiting summer vacationing teenagers around south Torch Lake and the Rapid City area formed a summer social group called the Crystal Beach Gang. The CBG's organized many summer social activities during the three consecutive summer seasons of 1953-1955 during which she met her future husband. Mary Ann graduated from the Rapid City High School in 1957 in a class of six senior high school students. She then moved to Traverse City, MI and graduated from Northwest Michigan College in 1959. She married her teenage sweetheart, Doug, on June 20, 1959 in the Alden Methodist Church in Alden, MI.
Mary Ann and her family lived in Pittsburgh, PA, Solon, OH, Crofton, MD and Pittsford, NY before moving to Cupertino, CA in 1977 where her husband worked at Xerox PARC in Palo Alto, CA. Mary Ann was an avid bridge club player and enjoyed playing in many different bridge groups. In 2016, she and Doug move to the senior community in Cupertino, CA called The Forum at San Antonio Rancho. Mary Ann fought a courageous fight against metastatic stomach cancer over the past 14 months. On February 28, she passed away peacefully in her home with her husband by her side. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Stanford Medicine at https://medicalgiving.stanford.edu/memorial-and-honorary-gifts-update.html.
View the online memorial for Mary Ann Carothers
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 7, 2020