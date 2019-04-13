Mary Ann Moss

February 24, 1920 - April 5, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Mary Ann Moss, a Santa Clara County resident for over 90 years, died Friday, April 5, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 99.

Born in 1920 in Brooklyn, New York to Sicilian parents Salvatore Riccobono & Serafina (D'Ancona) Riccobono. The family moved to San Jose in 1922 and began work in agriculture. She had 3 siblings, Salvatore Riccobono (deceased), Patrina Hibler and Harry "Babe" Riccobono (deceased).

In 1942, Mary wed her lifelong love, Edward Moss in Mississippi. She lovingly referred to him as "Eddie" throughout her life. Soon after their marriage, Ed entered the conflict of WWII and she would return home to San Jose and begin agricultural work along with her family.

In 1943, Mary would have her first of three children Sarah (Moss) Cortese (John), of San Jose, while Ed was still serving in WWII. Mary and Ed would have two more children Edwina (Moss) Wharff of San Jose, and Edward Moss, Jr. (Sue) of Las Vegas, Nevada.

An accident in 1949 left daughter Edwina disabled. Mary dedicated her life to rehabilitating and taking care of her daughter. Mary and Ed assisted the founding of Hope Services and were involved in other local organizations to assist the disabled.

Mary worked the swing shift at Del Monte Cannery which allowed her to raise her children and take care of her parents. She retired from Del Monte as a front-end Supervisor. Her retirement never ended as she loved helping her son-in-law, John Cortese on McKee Road selling pumpkins and Christmas trees for over 20 years and assisted running the sorting belt with the cherry crop at the ranch in Evergreen.

She had four granddaughters Michelle (Jim), Marlo, Marcy, and Amanda (Will). She had seven great-grandchildren, Corynn (Kelcey), Jared, Alyssa, Cierra, Nico, Lily and Pepper. And her "adopted" granddaughter "Trish". She often said, "I live for my grandchildren."

Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews and her sister Patrina "Pat". She loved her caregivers dearly, they were her angels Nora, Carmen, Mary, Mario and Myette. Her daughter Sarah was her guardian angel and devoted her life to taking care of her mother.

Mary was active in her community, she loved to bake and one of her biggest joys was growing orchids. She loved sharing her baked goods and her harvest of orchids. Her sincere love of animals showed in the care she took of her loving dog's and best friend's Daisey #1 and Daisey #2.

She was every quality of a strong Sicilian American Women. A San Jose Women's group was founded under the premise of how Mary lived her life through family, friendship, heritage and philanthropy. Mary was an active member until her passing and recognized as Member #1. She is survived by her many club sisters of the Sicilian Sisterhood Women's Club of San Jose, California.

The mold was broken when our matriarch hit the Earth. She was our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend… Our hero.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at ST. VICTOR'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3108 Sierra Road, San Jose. Entombment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.

To honor Mary, the family respectfully request flowers not be sent. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to Hope Services, (Breast Cancer).





