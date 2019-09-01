|
Mary Ann Ruiz
April 25, 1947 - August 23, 2019
Santa Clara
Mary Ann Ruiz, age 72 passed away on Friday August 23rd. She was born in Dyersville, IA on April 25, 1947, and was a long-time resident of Santa Clara, CA. Her husband Frank passed away 2008.
She is survived by her brother James Schulte and his wife Marlene, and her 3 children, Bill, Rich and Nichole; niece Amy Thorpe and her husband Jim; niece Katie Tonaki and her husband Tad; nephew James Mathew Schulte and his wife Dana; great grandnephew Grant Thorpe; step daughter Carol Sinwald and husband Jack and their children Jason and Jody.
Mary Ann graduated from Gilroy High School in 1965, Gavilan College in 1967 and San Jose State University in 1971 and in 1972 completed teaching credential programs. She taught for 38 years in Santa Clara School District, with many of those years at Peterson.
Mary Ann loved to travel with her husband Frank until he was unable to. She continued to travel throughout the rest of her live to many parts of the world and made numerous religious pilgrimages to the Holy Land. She belonged to several organizations including but not limited to ICF (Italian Catholic Federation) ADK sorority and active at St Clare's many church activities.
Visitation is scheduled for 5-7pm Thursday 9/5 at Lima Family Santa Clara, with Rosary at 7pm. The funeral is at St. Clare's Parish on 9/6 at 1pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to: St Clare's Parish https://www.stclareparish.org or St. Vincent DePaul of Santa Clara County, PO Box 5579 San Jose, CA 95150 or The Santa Clara Schools Foundation, PO Box 1369 Santa Clara, CA 95052
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 1, 2019