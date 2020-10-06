Mary Ann WullenjohnFebruary 18, 1924 – September 24, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleBeloved mother, grandmother, community member and friend, Mary Ann Wullenjohn passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 24. A loving, caring individual, she is sorely missed by family and friends.Born in Berkeley, Calif., Mary was one of seven children of the late Manuel and Eleanor Gonsalves. Mary moved to the Sunnyvale area with her family early-on and lived there the rest of her life. In October 1942, she married her husband Charles, who was stationed as a serviceman at nearby Moffett Field. After World War II, they remained in Sunnyvale and raised a family of five children. Their large extended family got together regularly, and Chuck and Mary hosted many Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas get-togethers and other memorable gatherings. The couple was married for 65 years, until Charles passed in 2008.Mary had a positive and outgoing personality that made her a cherished member of community organizations. Active in the Young Ladies Institute as a young wife, she later served as a chapter officer and lifelong member. Mary worked in the quality control lab at Sunnyvale's Libby's Cannery for many years and later worked at Signetics, fabricating integrated circuits. She was an avid quilter and enthusiastic member of the Santa Clara Valley Quilt Association. She designed and created dozens of artistic quilts and displayed her best at annual conventions, where she won awards.Mary also took part in numerous school activities that supported her children. She sewed costumes for dance performances, volunteered at fundraisers, and even served as den mother in the Cub Scout packs to which her sons belonged. As new grandchildren and friends of the family were born, she made quilts for them by hand. How many? Too many to count! And aside from everything else, she was a wonderful cook.She stood out because of her kindness toward everyone. Mary put people at ease because she took sincere interest and always saw the best in others. The love she so generously shared made her a truly beloved woman.Mary was an active member of both St. Cyprian and St. Martin Catholic Churches in Sunnyvale. Her last years were spent at Villa Siena Assisted Living in Mountain View, where she received outstanding care, for which her family is grateful.Mary is survived by her sister, Eleanor Van Overan, and four children – Patricia Knapp (spouse Richard), Charles (spouse Lorraine), William (spouse Victoria), and Robert (spouse Petra) – as well as 15 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Lorraine Gonsalves, Carol Gonsalves and Cleo Gonsalves, and numerous nieces and nephews. Two children, Carole (Splan) and six-month-old David, preceded her in death, as did five siblings. Due to COVID concerns, no funeral service is planned. A graveside service for immediate family took place at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Villa Siena Foundation, if desired: 1855 Miramonte Ave., Mountain View, Calif. 94040.