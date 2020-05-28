Mary Betsy Nordmeyer
May 19, 1939-May 15, 2020
Saratoga
Mary Betsy Nordmeyer, age 80, died suddenly on May 15, 2020.
A respected teacher in Santa Clara County for many years she is survived by her sister, Alice (Dede) Carroll, a niece and two nephews. No services are planned. Donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or Guide Dogs for the Deaf.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 28, 2020.