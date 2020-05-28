Mary Betsy Nordmeyer
1939 - 2020
Mary Betsy Nordmeyer
May 19, 1939-May 15, 2020
Saratoga
Mary Betsy Nordmeyer, age 80, died suddenly on May 15, 2020.
A respected teacher in Santa Clara County for many years she is survived by her sister, Alice (Dede) Carroll, a niece and two nephews. No services are planned. Donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or Guide Dogs for the Deaf.


View the online memorial for Mary Betsy Nordmeyer

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

