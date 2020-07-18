Mary BreauxMarch 27, 1927 - July 2, 2020SunnyvaleMary Margaret Breaux, age 93, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 In Sunnyvale, California.She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward and Ada Munn. In 1952 she married the love of her life, Robert Breaux, and together they raised 5 children.Mary graduated from the Youngstown, Ohio School of Nursing in 1948 and was a career nurse before getting married. She went back to school for re-certification and continued her nursing after her kids left home. She was a nurse at the San Jose Juvenile Hall for many years before retiring. She and Robert enjoyed traveling the world, particularly their trips to China. Robert predeceased her by 8 years.Mary was a strong woman. Her faith in God gave her confidence, guided and sustained her through her life. One of her favorite activities in retirement was going to retreats and Hymn Sings at Mt. Hermon in the Santa Cruz mountains with her friends from church.Mary is survived by her brother Jim of North Carolina and her 5 children: Bonnie (Kory), Vicki (David), Mike (Muffy), Barbara, and Ron. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Dustin, Caitlin, Michael, Tracy, Eric and Scott, along with 8 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Santa Clara or Furry Friends Rescue.