|
|
Mary (Mae) C. Battaglia
June 21, 1919 - August 8, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born 6/21/1919 in Hoboken, New Jersey to Vincent and Marianna LoFranco. There were several Marys in the LoFranco family so to avoid confusion she took the name Mae.
The LoFranco family moved from New York to California in 1942 and settled on what was Home Street, now Virginia Street. She met and married Richard "Rocci" Battaglia 11/3/1940. Mae and Rocci celebrated 60 years of love before his passing in 2000.
Predeceased by brothers John and Vincent, sisters Vincenzia and Anne. Survived by her sister Rose Balestrin and nephews, Vincent LoFranco (Joyce), Sal LoFranco (Paula), Robert LoFranco (Vickie) and John LoFranco (Jeannie). Nieces Santa Anderson, Beverly Nealiegh, Diane Pillado, Debbie Tibbets (Paul) and Denise Alexander (Roy). In addition, there are numerous great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews who were fortunate to have received her love and stories of her life. She was a wonderful source of information about the LoFranco family. Many were the times she shared stories of early New York. One of many stories she liked to tell was shopping in Manhattan with her mother, from the push cart vendors and carrying their purchases home in baskets.
Mae recently celebrated her 100th birthday with great food, music, dancing and so many smiling loving faces. As usual, she was dressed beautifully in a new outfit. Mae touched many lives in her 100 years and will be remembered for her spirit and wit.
Visitation begins Friday, August 16th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel. Saturday, August 17th a Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am also at the funeral home, followed by a Committal Service at Los Gatos Memorial Park 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Road, San Jose, CA 95124.
View the online memorial for Mary (Mae) C. Battaglia
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 13, 2019