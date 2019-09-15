|
Mary Cheng Lee
Apr. 21, 1927 - Sept. 5, 2019
Castro Valley
Mary peacefully passed away in her sleep at 92 and joins her husband, Gordon, who left us in 2007. They were married for 58 years. She is survived by her children Marvin, Harlon (Cynde), and Cindy (Jim Hayashi), grandchildren, Jonathan, Eric (Kim Honciano), Matthew (Hyojin Kim), Alexander, Kimberlee (Scott Schwartz), Jennifer, and great grandsons Nolan and Jarvis. Mary was born in Niles, CA. and was the 3rd child of Wah Sing and Gum Hoo Cheng. She is survived by her sisters Florence, Betty, Jenny, and Gloria. Mary grew up on the farm in Niles and moved to Oakland where she met Gordon. With the birth of her children, Mary stayed home to raise her young family. She went back to work for the State of California and retired in 1985. Family was very important to Mary and she enjoyed family get-togethers. Mary lived the past five years at Baywood Court in Castro Valley where she made many new friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wa Sung Charity Fund, P.O. Box 1561, Oakland, CA. 94604. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21st, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, CA 510-654-0123. Interment will immediately follow at the Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019