|
|
Mary Claire Rally
July 9, 1933 - April 16, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Mary Claire Rally passed away peacefully on Saturday April 16, 2020, having lived a long life of 86 years.
Mary Claire was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1933 to John and Anna Staib. As a young girl, her passions were piano and ice skating. Encouraged by her father, she became the first in her family to go to college at College of Notre Dame of Maryland, graduating with a BA degree in History. While attending school, she would often go to dances with her friends and service members from Annapolis and the Aberdeen Proving Ground. There, she met Army Lieutenant Frank C Rally, and they married in November, 1955.
After living in Schenectady, NY and Cincinnati, OH, the pair settled in San Jose, CA in 1959. There, Mary Claire continued her teaching profession that she began in Cincinnati, and became a 4th grade teacher in the Jefferson Union School District eventually rising to the level of Vice Principal. She paused her teaching career to give birth to a son, Michael, in 1965 and a daughter, Kathleen, in 1969. She returned to teaching in 1983 at Sartorette and Five Wounds elementary schools in the new field of computer science.
During her life, Mary Claire enjoyed travelling, socializing, and especially square dancing. She had a close circle of friends and neighbors. Mary will be remembered for her love of her children, devotion to teaching, her outgoing and social personality, and love of cats.
Mary Claire is survived by her son Michael, daughter Kathleen Toth, and three grandchildren: Nathan Rally, Robert Toth, and Mary Claire Toth.
The family has planned a private burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, and a gathering for friends and family will be announced at a future date after the Covid-19 has passed.
View the online memorial for Mary Claire Rally
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020