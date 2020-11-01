Mary CrawfordMay 12, 1929 - October 28, 2020Resident of San JoseMary Virginia Crawford, (91) died October 28, 2020 in Santa Clara. She was born May 12, 1929, in Sioux City, IA to John Albert Coburn and Mae Zina Lawrence. She married James Charles Crawford Sr on May 14, 1952.She was an excellent tap dancer and in her late teens was on the Ted Mack amateur hour radio program where she tap danced on roller skates. Mary was a real estate agent and a nurse.Our hearts are heavy with loss, but we celebrate the importance of a beautiful life full of devoted family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Crawford; son, Patrick Crawford; and her brother, Jack Coburn. She is survived by her children, Mike, Kevin, Jim, Joe, & Mary; daughters in-law, Michelle, Mary & Samantha; future son-in-law, Todd; grandchildren, Jason, Andrea, Lacey & Kaila; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Ford & McKinley; nephews & nieces, Dick, Irene, Sharon, Alan, Brian, Irene, Connie, Chris, Gretchen & Ben.A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, November 5 at Queen of Apostles Church, 4911 Moorpark Ave, San Jose. Burial will follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the Crawford family home at 756 Purdue Court, Santa Clara, CA 95051.