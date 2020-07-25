Mary Dolores NunesFeb. 20, 1932 - June 30, 2020San JoseDolores passed away at the age of 88. Born in Santa Clara, class of 1950(Santa Clara High). She worked at Cushman Electronics for 20+ years.Dolores was a strong and independent woman but you would always find her at the center of any family gathering, sharing stories with her loved ones. She was a devoted mother, generous grandmother and will be greatly missed.She was the daughter of the late John and Marie Fernandes; sister of the late John, Joe and Anthony; mother of the late Dawn Snyder. She is survived by her daughters Denise McFeron, Debbie(Ed) Scanzano, and Dana(Tom) Gutierrez; her son-in-law Tom Snyder; her 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Services will be held at St. Clare Parish on July 30, at 10am. Her final resting place will be at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.