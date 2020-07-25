1/1
Mary Dolores Nunes
1932 - 2020
Feb. 20, 1932 - June 30, 2020
San Jose
Dolores passed away at the age of 88. Born in Santa Clara, class of 1950(Santa Clara High). She worked at Cushman Electronics for 20+ years.
Dolores was a strong and independent woman but you would always find her at the center of any family gathering, sharing stories with her loved ones. She was a devoted mother, generous grandmother and will be greatly missed.
She was the daughter of the late John and Marie Fernandes; sister of the late John, Joe and Anthony; mother of the late Dawn Snyder. She is survived by her daughters Denise McFeron, Debbie(Ed) Scanzano, and Dana(Tom) Gutierrez; her son-in-law Tom Snyder; her 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Clare Parish on July 30, at 10am. Her final resting place will be at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
10:00 AM
St. Clare Parish
