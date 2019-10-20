|
|
Mary E. Andrade
September 12, 1926 - October 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Mary Elias Andrade was born to Bernardo and Trinidad Elias on September 12, 1926 in San Fernando, California. She was the second of six children and the eldest daughter. The family moved to Hollister, California in the late 1930s where they worked in the fields around Hollister and San Juan Bautista. It was working in those same fields that she met her future husband, Abraham M. Andrade. They were married at Sacred Heart Church in Hollister on June 22, 1947.
She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on October 12, 2019 in the family home in San Jose. Mary Andrade is survived by her sisters Isabelle Velez and Rosie Villarreal and her four children Mary Ann Andrade, Alice Rodriguez (John), Esther Sandate (John), Abraham Andrade Jr. (Teresa) and her ten grandchildren Angela Menke (Brian), Jason Rodriguez (Leslie), David Sandate (Marcela), Joseph Sandate (Anita), Mark Rodriguez (Irene), Abraham Andrade III (Chandra), Chris Sandate, Anthony Andrade, Johnny Sandate, Alyssa McCray (Jared) and her 14 great grandchildren Ashley (Michael Arnold), Robert, Kris (Codi) and Nick Menke, Eduardo, Hannah and Rachel Bar-Ness, Alliyah and Matthew Sandate, Marina, Olivia, Maya and Lorena Rodriguez and Abraham Andrade IV and her three great great grandchildren Allison, Brantley and Oliver Menke. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Abraham Andrade, Sr. and her brother Gregorio Elias and sisters Martina Sanchez and Guadalupe Ruiz.
Mary worked at the Del Monte cannery and was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 287. Her civic participation was deep and rich with activities throughout her life, including Friends of the Alum Rock Public Library for 30 years, PTA, Scouts Den Mother, the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 791, Saint John Vianney Altar Society and the Saint John Vianney Senior Club. She was a parishioner of St. John Vianney Catholic Church since 1955 and a regular at the 7:30am Sunday Mass.
She had a gift for nurturing people as well as the many plants in her garden. Mary created a beautiful sustaining home for her family that extended not only to her husband and children but to everyone she encountered. She lived the gospel ethos of welcoming the stranger, but for her there were no strangers, only friends. She lived her life weaving together a community, a place for her large and growing family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at St. John Vianney Church, 4600 Hyland Avenue, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 5:30 P.M. at the above church. Funeral Mass Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at St. John Vianney Church. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara. Reception to follow at the Fiesta Hall, The Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, 344 Tully Road, San Jose.
Flowers and/or donations to the Abraham and Mary Andrade Memorial Scholarship Fund for St. John Vianney Catholic School are greatly appreciated.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019