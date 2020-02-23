|
Mary E. Forseth
February 18, 1921 - February 6, 2020
Resident of San Mateo
Mary E. Forseth passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 6, 2016, at the Cadence Living in Millbrae, CA. She was 12 days short of her 99th birthday; a full life with numerous accomplishments, friends, and family.
Mary was born on February 18, 1921 to Lorenz and Mildred Tschirgi, in Ontario, Oregon. She enjoyed her childhood primarily in NW Oregon and SW Washington. She was straight A student in school and very active with endless stories of events and family memories.
Mary Forseth was ahead of her time: a true lady, woman in leadership, education and her career in finance and accounting. Directly following her graduation from Seattle Community College, Mary took and passed her CPA exam on her first attempt. This remarkable accomplishment was immediately recognized and recruited by the federal government, where she began her career at the U.S. Mint in San Francisco. She then moved became a resident of San Mateo for over 70 years.
Throughout the years Mary became an accomplished ball room dancer, who loved all dance music, and her numerous beloved dogs, especially her most memorable "Pepsi." While dancing she met and married the love of her life Donovan Forseth. Mary and Don enjoyed many trips throughout the U.S. and were active members of the Peninsula Country Club and Stanford Golf course. In her spare time, she found joy in watching jeopardy, and successfully accomplishing most puzzles and games of sudoku. Mary held high standards for herself and others, and was never shy from any spirited debates.
Years following her husband Don's passing, Mary became a regular at her favorite Copenhagen Bakery & Café in Burlingame. Her daily attendance gave birth to the famous TV theme on Cheers: Upon Mary's entrance both the staff and numerous friends always called her out by name, and quickly passed the daily newspaper's most difficult puzzles in her direction.
Mary's is preceded in death by her sister Olive Scornaienchi, brother Eric Benwick, and niece Susan Harrington. She is survived by her nephew Richard Harrington, niece Jan Kosters, grandniece Angela Jaensch (husband Eric), and great grandniece Chloe Jaensch.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 5th, beginning at 1:00 PM at the Golden Gate National Cemetery Receiving Chapel, 1300 Sneath Lane, San Bruno, CA. In lieu of flowers, her nephew and nieces request donations be made in Mary's memory to Mission Hospice & Home Care at 1670 South Amphlett Blvd, Suite 300, San Mateo, CA 94402 www.missionhospice.org , or the ASPCA www.aspca.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020