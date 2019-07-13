Mary Eileen Wingo

Resident of San Jose

Mary Eileen Wingo passed away on the 2nd of July at age 87 in her home in San Jose, California surrounded by family and friends. Known by friends and family as Eileen, she was born in Perham, Minnesota on September 1, 1931. She then lived in Virginia, Minnesota, where she graduated from high school and started a family.

She moved to San Jose with her family from Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1966, residing in the same home for 53 years until her passing.

Eileen lived a full and joyful life. She was an excellent bridge player, collector of antiques and dog lover, rescuing many throughout her life. A longtime resident of San Jose, she never passed up a chance for sightseeing. Eileen was exceptionally great with numbers, a strength that led to jobs in finance and accounting, stories of which she loved to tell. Of her antiques collection, she enjoyed sharing stories of the history and significance of her pieces with everyone who visited. Above all, Eilieen cherished time with her family and trips to her favorite place, Lake Tahoe.

She is survived by her seven children: Edward Larson, John Larson, Mark Larson, Dawn Wingo (Greene), Billie Wingo (Faso), Jerome Wingo and Jeanette Wingo (Jackson) as well as 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Wingo, and son, Michael Larson.

Remembered most for her strong spirit and great sense of humor, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her family is thankful for the loved ones and caregivers who took excellent care of her in the last years of life.

Donations in her memory can be made to the . A memorial celebrating her life will take place on August 17th.





