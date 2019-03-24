Mercury News Obituaries
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's of Cupertino
10110 N. De Anza Blvd.
Cupertino, CA
Interment
Following Services
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
490 Lincoln St
Santa Clara, CA
Mary Elizabeth Lester
Jan. 9, 1925 – Mar. 15, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Mary E. Lester passed away at the age of 94. She was a devout Catholic whose life was defined by faith and deep prayer. She was a woman of intellect, generosity, wit, and grace. As an educator, book author, internationally syndicated columnist and lecturer, she was widely regarded for her knowledge of fine wines and the wine business.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Joseph's of Cupertino, 10110 N. De Anza Blvd., Cupertino. Interment will immediately follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln St., Santa Clara.
Mass intentions for the repose of her soul are welcome.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019
