Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
219 Bean Avenue
Los Gatos, CA
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Los Gatos Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mohorovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Mohorovich


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Mohorovich Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Mohorovich
Sept. 30, 1927 - July 12, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Mary Elizabeth Mohorovich peacefully passed away in her sleep on Friday evening at the age of 91.
She was beloved by many and will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by several aunts, cousins, nieces, and dear friends.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 from 4-8pm at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N. Santa Cruz Blvd in Los Gatos.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 219 Bean Avenue in Los Gatos. Graveside service immediately to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park.


View the online memorial for Mary Elizabeth Mohorovich
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now