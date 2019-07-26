|
|
Mary Elizabeth Mohorovich
Sept. 30, 1927 - July 12, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Mary Elizabeth Mohorovich peacefully passed away in her sleep on Friday evening at the age of 91.
She was beloved by many and will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by several aunts, cousins, nieces, and dear friends.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 from 4-8pm at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N. Santa Cruz Blvd in Los Gatos.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 219 Bean Avenue in Los Gatos. Graveside service immediately to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 26, 2019