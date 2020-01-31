|
Mary Elizabeth Taffe
Dec. 8, 1926 – Jan. 24, 2020
Formerly of Sunnyvale, CA
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Taffe was born at home in New Orleans, LA on December 8, 1926 to Jesse and Mildred (né Chaise) McGuffee. She passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in the afternoon on January 24, 2020 in Oakland, CA. Her story is of a life well lived with passion, strength, generosity and humor. She was an incredibly charismatic woman, an extraordinary friend and loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She graduated from high school at 16 and married Jack B. Taffe in 1946 in New Orleans. In the first twelve years of marriage, they lived all over the country: Detroit MI, Allentown PA, Winston-Salem NC, Dallas TX, Glendale CA, and Marietta GA before moving to Los Altos in May of 1958. She and Jack bought their home in Sunnyvale in 1960, where she resided for 58 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She will always be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Marie and Wanda; her children, Patrick, Thomas, Brian, Theresa, and Mary Frances; her grandchildren, Dylan, Rachel, Jess, and Caitlin; and her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Connor, Luke and Henry.
To honor Betty, her family will hold a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the California State Parks Foundation.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020