Mary Ellen Kerr
December 4, 1943 - November 26, 2019
Mary Ellen Kerr was born in San Francisco to Eileen O'Keefe and Joseph Kerr. She received a Dominican education through high school and then enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley where she received a degree in zoology. Mary Ellen taught high school science for five years before joining the staff at the San Francisco Zoo which was then known as Fleishacker Zoo. She enjoyed working with a wide range of animals before finally assuming responsibility for the gorillas, a post she held for many years until her retirement.
Outside researchers often came to conduct certain studies on the gorillas and Mary Ellen actively collaborated with them, earning co-author status on a number of professional papers. She was granted a Master's degree in behavioral zoology from San Francisco State University and in 2000, a long-held dream came true. With a leave of absence from the Zoo and under the auspices of the Wildlife Conservation Corp. she was able to go to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to study the little-known low land gorilla. She spent six months on a platform in a clearing in the rain forest observing the behaviors and interactions of the members of this very special troop. This was a grand adventure which we all enjoyed vicariously.
Mary Ellen was glad to share her interests, her love of the out of doors and her passion for all animals. Her many nieces and nephews hold fond memories of special trips to the zoo with their aunt who was often able to arrange brief closeups and behind the scenes glimpses of some of the zoo's residents. In addition to the nieces and nephews, Mary Ellen is survived by her sisters, Jo Ann Harrington and Kathleen Kerr, her brother Joe Kerr and many extended family members and friends. We will all remember her fondly and miss her very much.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019