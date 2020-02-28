|
Mary Esther Pasternak
Feb. 5 1923 - Feb. 5, 2020
Campbell and Oakland, CA
Mary Esther (Oldsen) Pasternak, nearly to the end of her days, was up for anything, any time. Her default answer to the question, "Do you want to go …" was always a resounding "Yes!"
She loved spending time with her two granddaughters, seeing sights around the Bay Area. She loved to pet dogs and feed them treats from a bag always kept at hand. She loved to dress smartly, often in purple, and always with jewelry. She loved to read the news and complain about a certain politician. She loved her vodka tonic, with two cherries please. She loved to laugh and reminisce. And give hugs.
Mary died on Feb. 5, her 97th birthday, at her adopted home in Oakland. She went peacefully with her granddaughters at her bedside. Born in Davenport, Iowa, in 1923, Mary was the youngest of 12 children born to Emelia Mae Fansin and Paul Heinrich Oldsen.
In 1942, Mary married Irwin Francis Pasternak of Chicago. Their only child, a daughter named Luanna Rae, was born a year later. The family lived in Chicago, then moved to Campbell to be closer to Irwin's mother.
Mary worked as the principal's secretary at Edison and Broadway high schools in the San Jose Unified School District until she retired in 1983. She and Irwin were active in St. Lucy's Catholic Parish. Mary served in leadership roles at the Young Ladies Institute. She also took modeling classes and in her later years enjoyed sewing and appreciated nice cars. She long remembered her annual driving trips with Irwin around the U.S. and Canada.
Luanna's unexpected death in 1998 was followed by Irwin's in 2002. Mary stayed in their Campbell home until 2009 then moved to the East Bay.
Mary never let her sense of style fade. A fashion plate to the end, she went weekly to the beauty parlor to get her hair done. Mary enjoyed going to musicals and loved flowers, anything purple and everything sweet, especially See's Candies (milk chocolates only) and ice cream. She disliked potatoes unless they were McDonald's French fries. And it is fair to say, she loathed the nickname "Mare."
She discovered the Kindle reader in recent years and was a fan of the Jack Reacher novels. In her last years, she enjoyed exploring Oakland with either of her granddaughters pushing the wheelchair. Just a week before her death, she was rolling down Piedmont Avenue and petting every dog in sight.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Irwin; her daughter Luanna; and all brothers and sisters. She is survived by her granddaughters, Stacey Wells of Oakland and her husband Dan Reichl; and Heidi Wells of Playa del Rey, California, and her husband Gregory Baumann. Other survivors include nieces and nephews scattered across the U.S., as well as two great-granddogs.
She is missed.
Published in Campbell Reporter Obits on Feb. 28, 2020