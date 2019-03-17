Home

Mary F. McCarthy


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June 3, 1928 - Dec. 5, 2018
Resident of San Jose
Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep on 12/5/18. She is survived by Robert, her husband of 68 years. She was a loving mother to Daryl McTeague, Grammy to Riley McTeague and Cleary Codipilly, and a good friend to Janet Fee. Mary worked 30 plus years for Bank of America - Pruneyard. Family services will be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019
