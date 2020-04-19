|
Mary Frances Kanze
February 15, 1921 - April 1, 2020
Sunnyvale
Mary passed away April 1st, 2020 at age 99 at Belmont Village in Sunnyvale, CA.
Born in Jackson, MN, Mary and her family later moved to Sheffield, IA and eventually to Des Moines. Mary and her siblings attended Des Moines area schools, with Mary graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1939 and Drake University in 1943 (B.A. Psychology). At Drake, Mary pledged Kappa Kappa Gama sorority and joined P.E.O., remaining a member of these two organizations for the rest of her life.
After a very brief stint of civilian war work, Mary enlisted as a Midshipman in the women officers training program (V-9) at Smith College, Northampton, MA in November 1943. She completed officer training and was commissioned an Ensign, U.S. Naval Reserve in January 1944. Mary was then assigned to Naval Communications Intelligence in Washington, DC, where she served for the duration of World War II. Mary's work included decoding Japanese naval communications during the last years of World War II, but she never shared the details of this work due to its nature. Mary transferred to inactive duty in November 1945, after her marriage that September and resigned her commission in 1949. Her service awards included the Navy Unit Commendation ribbon for her service in Naval Communications Intelligence, the American Campaign medal, and the World War II Victory medal.
While in Washington, Mary met Robert Frederick Kanze and later married him at home in Des Moines in September 1945. She spent the next 63 years as a "domestic engineer" and mother. She especially enjoyed seeing the world as Rob's various assignments took the family across the U.S. and overseas to Paris and Hong Kong. Mary kept active and involved in family and community activities that included family sailing, being a Cub Scout Den Mother, assisting son John's classes at the California School for the Blind, the Navy WAVES veterans' group, P.E.O., and Assistance League. The family's many animals were also a delight for Mary. She and Rob were raising cocker spaniels before their own children arrived and she welcomed a succession of family pets including dogs, cats, parrots, and guinea pigs.
Mary is survived by her children, Robert Michael (Judith Schulte) of Half Moon Bay, CA and John of Mountain View, CA; her godchildren Edward Paul Gibson (Renée) of Charleston, SC and Anita Gibson Williams (Steve) of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren Jean Gibson de Camacho (Felipe Camacho), Rebecca Gibson (Colin Baker), Abbie Gibson, Nicholas Williams (Cheyeann), great-granddaughter Brooklyn Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Rob, her parents Forrest Carhart and Frances (Dukes) Carhart, siblings Forrest Jr. and George, and all her brothers- and sisters-in-law – the last person standing of her generation.
The Navy will scatter Mary's and Rob's ashes together at sea. The family will celebrate her life later, and requests that any contributions in her memory go to the Salvation Army, any program supporting children's literacy, or a local animal shelter. You can also do something nice for someone in Mary's memory like a daily good deed or volunteering at a local hospice. Mary would have liked that.
