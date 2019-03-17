Home

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
Campbell, CA
Mary Fray


Mary Fray Obituary
Mary Fray
Mar. 24, 1933-Feb. 24, 2019
San Jose
Mary joined her beloved husband of 61 years, Joseph Fray, in eternal rest on February 24. Born on March 24, 1933 in the city of Preston, England. Mary moved to the United States in 1968. A long serving member of the St. Lucy's Church Altar Society, Mary is survived by four children, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Campbell on March 29th at 2PM. Per her wishes, Mary will be laid to rest in her native England.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019
