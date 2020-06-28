Mary Hamel
May 11, 1933 - June 13, 2020
Resident of Gilroy
Mary Gloria Hamel, age 87, of Gilroy, California (formerly San Jose), passed away peacefully on 13 June, while holding hands with the love of her life, her husband of 63 years, Antonio (Tony) Edmond Hamel. Mary is survived by her husband, her four loving children, Lisa, Sylvia, Tony, Mary Jean, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. We will miss our mother dearly. Please visit: https://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/mary-hamel
View the online memorial for Mary Hamel
May 11, 1933 - June 13, 2020
Resident of Gilroy
Mary Gloria Hamel, age 87, of Gilroy, California (formerly San Jose), passed away peacefully on 13 June, while holding hands with the love of her life, her husband of 63 years, Antonio (Tony) Edmond Hamel. Mary is survived by her husband, her four loving children, Lisa, Sylvia, Tony, Mary Jean, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. We will miss our mother dearly. Please visit: https://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/mary-hamel
View the online memorial for Mary Hamel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.