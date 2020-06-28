Mary Hamel
1933 - 2020
Mary Hamel
May 11, 1933 - June 13, 2020
Resident of Gilroy
Mary Gloria Hamel, age 87, of Gilroy, California (formerly San Jose), passed away peacefully on 13 June, while holding hands with the love of her life, her husband of 63 years, Antonio (Tony) Edmond Hamel. Mary is survived by her husband, her four loving children, Lisa, Sylvia, Tony, Mary Jean, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. We will miss our mother dearly. Please visit: https://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/mary-hamel


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
June 22, 2020
Beautiful lady, Beautiful Life. My condolences to the family and friends.
Virginia Yamamoto
June 22, 2020
I love you Aunt Mary and will miss you but I take comfort knowing youre with my mom who was always calling for you and with all your loved ones that have gone before you.
Sylvia Howell
Family
June 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss Hamel Family
Evelyn Poppa-Mckenna
Friend
June 20, 2020
Although we have lost a spark of joy with your passing, Heaven rejoices as it welcomes another of its children! Rest in peace Mrs. Hamel! You have left us all with great memories! My life was definitely blessed to have known you!
Sonya Enslow Caudle
Friend
June 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.my sincere condolence
Patricia Grainger
