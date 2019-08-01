|
|
Mary Helen Martin Avila
May 21, 1923 - July 24, 2019
San Jose & Sutter Creek
Born in Jerome, Arizona to Juan and Conception Martin, she moved to Jackson/Sutter Creek, California with mother and brother, Robert as a child. There she married Angelo G. Avila in 1941, and was in her 72nd year of marriage when her husband passed in 2012. With the closing of the gold mines during the war, she left for Monterey California then on to San Francisco where her Angelo built war ships for the duration, finally moving to sunny San Jose, California where she worked in the canneries and as homemaker, her husband taking a job at Silicon Valley's very first high-tech company, Ampex Corp. They moved back to Sutter Creek for 25 years, returning to San Jose in 2005. She raised three children, Freddie, Raymond, and Elaine. She has three grandchildren, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, and Katherine, and four great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to her Rosary, Friday, August 2, viewing from 5 pm to 6 pm, Prayers at 6:30 at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, California. A Mass will be celebrated for her, Saturday, August 3 at 11:30 am at San Martin of Tours Church, 200 O'Conner Drive in San Jose. Interment will follow in Santa Clara Mission Cemetery across the street from the Mortuary, reception following at her home.
View the online memorial for Mary Helen Martin Avila
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 1, 2019