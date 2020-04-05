|
|
Mary Jane Rojo
June 27, 1923 - March 27, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mary Jane Rojo passed away peacefully on March 27th at the age of 96 while surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in San Jose on June 27th to James Henry Euley and Julia Rodriquez-Euley; one of 10 children. She was married to James H. Rojo, and together had 5 Children: Julie, Gabriel, Michael, Rosary, and Joseph.
Mary had a love for Santa Barbara where she began her family and lived for several years, later returning to her hometown. She devoted her life to her family and the Christian Ministry, where she touched many lives with her unconditional love and unending faithfulness in our Lord Jesus Christ. Her legacy extending beyond her family were serving as a Sunday School Teacher to little ones. As well as, her commitment to Cathedral of Faith in the, "Reaching Out Emergency Food Ministry Program" where she counseled individuals and assisted in the food bank.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James and son, Michael. Survived by her sister, Priscilla Euley, 4 children, 14 grandchildren, 33 great, and 12 great-great. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 5, 2020