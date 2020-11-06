1/2
Mary Jo LaCara
1932 - 2020
Mary Jo LaCara
March 15, 1932 - September 26, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Mary Jo LaCara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a real estate agent for over 35 years, starting at American Realty in Campbell and retiring from Coldwell Banker. She loved to work, whether showing houses, gardening, cooking, or even housecleaning. Mary Jo was a strong Christian woman. She attended St. Lucy's Church in Campbell, and later Bethel Church in San Jose, where she led the Berean Sunday School class. She loved cats and babies, and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved to feed people. Mary Jo studied culinary arts before entering real estate, and was known for her amazing meals.
Mary Jo was born in Maringouin, LA, and graduated from Livonia High School. The daughter of a sugar cane farmer and hardworking mother, she was one of 11 children and is the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was active throughout her life. As a youth, she enjoyed playing basketball, dancing, swimming, and climbing trees.
She met her husband Joe at a Knights of Columbus dance. They married on January 21st, 1954 and lived in Monroe, Shreveport, and New Orleans, Louisiana, prior to moving to Campbell, California in 1967, where they purchased their first home.
Mary Jo will be greatly missed by her many friends and clients, as well as her husband of 66 years, Joe LaCara Sr. of Campbell, their four children: Cecile DeOrnellas (Steve 2015), Joe LaCara Jr. (Renee), Judy LaCara (Paul Shufflebotham), and Jill Varvell (Brad); her 9 grandchildren: Emily DeOrnellas, Buddy DeOrnellas (Kristen), Rachael Sangervasi (Matt), and Zachary DeOrnellas (Meghan), Nicholas and Benjamin LaCara, Dalton, Chloe, and Greta Varvell; and 4 great grandchildren: Juliet, Willow, and Stephen DeOrnellas, and Cooper Sangervasi.
Mary Jo was happiest when she was cooking for and feeding people, whether it was hosting dinners at her and Joe's home, organizing office potlucks, or delivering meals to those in need. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Loaves and Fishes Family Kitchen, or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Private services will be held due to county regulations. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
November 3, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
