Mary Jo Milks
1920 - 2020
Mary Jo Milks
Resident of Mountain View
Mary Jo Milks passed away peacefully on the morning of April 20, 2020. Mary Jo was born in Springfield, NE, on July 21, 1920. She moved to Santa Cruz in 1939 (working for the Quartermaster Dept. at Fort Ord until WWII ended), moved to Mountain View in 1956, and moved to Jackson, CA, in 2017. Mary Jo spent her retirement years from 1982 on happily volunteering at the Mtn. View Library, the Mtn. View-Whisman School District Office, and " Pinkies" at El Camino Hospital Auxiliary. She loved to travel, read, do cross-stitch, and share jokes. Never married and with no children, Mary Jo is survived by a myriad of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Jo requested that donations please be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation (Wish.org).


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daneri Mortuary - Jackson
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793
