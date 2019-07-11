Mary K. Cretcher

Oct 17, 1932-Aug 14, 2018

"GOING TO HEAVEN"

When I am gone, release me, let me go; I have so many things to see and do. You mustn't tie yourselves to me with tears, just be happy that we had some years…I thank you each for the love you have shown, but now it's time I traveled on alone. Do grieve a while for me if you must, then let your grief be comforted by trust. It's only for a while that we must part, so keep our memories within your hearts. I won't be far away. If you need me, call and I will come. Though you can't see or touch me, I'll be near; And if you listen with your heart you will hear, all of my love around so soft and dear. And when one day you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and say, welcome home.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am, July 13, 2019 in "All Saints Chapel" Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos followed by interment at 12:30 p.m.





