In Loving Memory

Mary Katherine Crusco Mazotti

September 5, 1924 - April 26, 2019

Mary was born on September 5, 1924 in Clovis, California; moved with her family to San Jose; and in 1942, graduated from Notre Dame High School where she developed her love of literature and writing. She married Anthony Mazotti in 1944 and they were married for over 74 years when she passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 26, 2019.

Mary raised 7 children; was active in the Catholic Church, PTA and community; and spoke fluent Italian and Spanish. She was passionate about teaching catechism. Her lessons inspired her students to see God as loving and forgiving. Mary and her husband traveled to Juarez, Mexico annually for 4 years to teach children and young adults catechism and to help the community. She published spiritual and autobiographical poetry, short stories and articles. She created challenging bible-based quizzes and crossword puzzles that were featured in Liguorian magazine for 10 years. Mary was inspired by the teachings of Saint Francis and served in a leadership role, often giving keynote addresses on spirituality in daily life during her 55 years in the Third Order of Saint Francis. Mary retired from San Jose Unified School District in 1984, where she worked as a school secretary.

Mary and Anthony retired to Calaveras County and lived in Arnold for over 33 years. Mary helped organize the committee that raised funds to build and support the Arnold Branch of the Calaveras Library. She served as a Library volunteer for 20 years. Mary and Anthony recently moved to Contra Costa County to be near their children. Mary is survived by her husband Anthony; 7 children and their spouses; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and her brother.





View the online memorial for Mary Katherine Crusco Mazotti Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary