In Loving Memory

Mary Kiyoko Sakamoto

May 24, 1932 - March 7, 2018

Mary Kiyoko Sakamoto, Campbell resident from 1962-2018, passed away on March 7, 2018. Daughter of Kenzo and Sueka Yamamoto. Kiyoko was born May 24, 1932. She attended Almaden Elementary School and grew up in the Almaden Valley until Executive Order 9066 (Japanese Relocation) was issued in 1942. The Yamamoto Family moved to Santa Anita and then were dispatched to Heart Mountain internment camp in Wyoming.

After the war, the Yamamoto Family returned to San Jose. Kiyoko went to Orchard School and graduated from 8th grade in 1946. She attended Campbell High School from 1946-1950, played softball (pitcher) and tennis.

Kiyoko was part of a San Jose Japanese American Girls Club called The Belles. The Belles held annual dances which she and her sister, Setsuko, attended.

She met Donald Y. Sakamoto and they were married in 1954.

Kiyoko attended San Jose State University. She worked as a bookkeeper and accountant. Her aspiration was to become a surgical nurse.

She had one daughter, Anne, born in 1962.

Kiyoko liked to keep busy and enjoyed driving around town. She enjoyed reading, walking, gardening, visiting Filoli, visiting art museums, meeting for lunch or coffee, listening to music, shopping, yoga, dancing, travelling, Sumi-e (Japanese black ink painting), and practicing Tai Chi (20+ years). She learned fencing and piano when she was an adult. Her favorite songs ranged from The Impossible Dream, O Holy Night and In the Mood (swing music by Glenn Miller).

For 15 years, Kiyoko was a full-time caretaker for both her parents and her husband.

Kiyoko was a devoted grandmother. Her 2 grandchildren were the loves of her life. She enjoyed every moment she could spend with them, watching them grow and thrive.

She was compassionate, gracious, generous, smart, creative, diligent, assertive, confident, organized and caring. She was a wonderful loving Mother, Grandmother, Wife, Aunt, Sister, Cousin and Friend. She is dearly missed.

Kiyoko was preceded in death by her husband Don, oldest brother George and youngest sister Setsuko Ann. Kiyoko is survived by daughter Anne, Anne's husband Don, 2 grandchildren and her brother, David Hiroshi.





View the online memorial for Mary Kiyoko Sakamoto Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary