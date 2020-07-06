Mary Lee Engstrom
May 19, 1939 – June 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Everyone who knew Mary Engstrom felt that she was considerate, kind, and gracious. She always thought of the needs of others before those of herself. Everyone who met her took an immediate liking to her.
She was born in Glendale, California of William and Marie Polchow. Her elder brother, Ron Polchow and his wife have predeceased her. Mary left behind her loving husband of 48 years, Herb Engstrom, and two children, Matt Engstrom and Katherine Lehr together with son-in-law Todd Lehr and two grandchildren, Jordan, 10, and Jake, 8, whom she loved and spoiled as only a grandma can.
Mary attended Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, spent one year at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, and returned to finish her education at Mount Saint Mary's College (now University) in Los Angeles. She majored in music and was an accomplished pianist and vocalist who participated in choral groups in southern and northern California. After a trip here she fell in love with the Bay Area and attended San Francisco State University to achieve a Master's Degree in education with a specialty in teaching the visually impaired. She taught visually impaired high school students in Castro Valley.
Following her marriage in 1972, she accompanied her husband whose career took them to France, New York, and Tennessee. Eventually with her husband and two children the family returned to the Bay Area in 1981 where she resumed teaching. She later entered the University of California at Santa Cruz to obtain a second teaching credential in special education. With her kids grown she resumed teaching this time of multihandicapped students at Landels Elementary School in Mountain View. She retired from there in 2004.
She enjoyed traveling, and after she and her husband lived in France for two years, they traveled around the world. They first visited Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan. Later on they traveled through Egypt, Jordan, and Israel and made several trips back to France to visit friends there.
After retirement she found joy, friendship, and contentment in the Unity Palo Alto church where she volunteered to work in the kitchen after services.
She passed away on June 28th after a relatively short but painful struggle with cancer of the spine. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of her favorite causes: the Monterey Bay Aquarium at www.montereybayaquarium.org
