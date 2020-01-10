Mercury News Obituaries
Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
(209) 465-0265
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:30 PM
Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
View Map
Mary "Margie" Leyba


1945 - 20219
Mary "Margie" Leyba Obituary
Mary "Margie" Leyba
2/22/45-12/29/19
Manteca
On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Mary Margaret Leyba, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband Bob, her four children, Adeline, Angelina, Immanuel, and Rebecca. There are eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 1/11/20, at Chapel of the Palms on 303 South California Street, Stockton, California 95203.Viewing 11:00am - 2:00pm, Service at 2:30pm. Mortuary requests no flowers


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020
