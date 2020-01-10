|
Mary "Margie" Leyba
2/22/45-12/29/19
Manteca
On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Mary Margaret Leyba, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband Bob, her four children, Adeline, Angelina, Immanuel, and Rebecca. There are eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 1/11/20, at Chapel of the Palms on 303 South California Street, Stockton, California 95203.Viewing 11:00am - 2:00pm, Service at 2:30pm. Mortuary requests no flowers
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020