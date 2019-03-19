|
Mary Lou Kaufer
Jan. 12, 1926 - Mar. 15, 2019
Resident of Roseville, CA, formerly of Foster City, CA
Mary Lou passed away peacefully at the side of her beloved husband of 70 years, John. She is survived by her husband, seven children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. There will be a rosary at 10:30AM followed by a mass at 11:00AM at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Citrus Heights, CA on Thursday, March 21st. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Vincent de Paul - St Luke's Conference.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 19, 2019