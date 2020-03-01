|
Mary Lou Sells Curran
March 20, 1932 - February 18, 2020
Former Resident of Los Altos, CA
Mary Lou Sells Curran was born on March 20, 1932 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, to James (Ben) Vernon Sells and Erma Eunice Hatcher. Mary Lou passed comfortably, peacefully, happy, full of faith and unafraid on February 18, 2020. She will be missed and remembered by family and her many friends. She is so thrilled and full of joy to be reunited with her husband, family and dear friends who have gone before her.
Mary Lou grew up in East St. Louis, IL and graduated from East St. Louis High School. She married her high school sweetheart Robert (Bob) Curran on September 20, 1952. Mary Lou had a very outgoing personality and cherished mingling with family and friends. She worked hard to support her family throughout her life. She had a successful career in hospital administration with the VA in Texas and California, and later as a real estate agent in the California Bay Area. Following retirement, Mary Lou relocated with her husband Bob to Sun City in Georgetown, TX, where she fostered many close friendships, and treasured her relationships with her beloved neighbors. A devoted, loving "Nana" to her eight grandchildren, she made a special effort to spend individual time with each one.
An active participant in the Episcopal faith throughout her life, Mary Lou raised her family with church teachings and guidance, for which her children are grateful. Above all, Mary Lou's passion was her family. She loved her husband and sons Jeff, Jim, and Peter dearly. Family gatherings were cherished times and memories, especially the fabulous week-long reunions which she helped organize every third summer. We will all miss her very much.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 E University Avenue, Georgetown, TX.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020