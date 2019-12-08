|
Mary Louise Balster
Feb. 1, 1924 - Dec. 3, 2019
San Jose
Mary Louise Balster passed away peacefully in the evening of December 3, 2019. Mary was born in Midland Arkansas to Johnny and Flossie Barnes, the 3rd child of 5 girls and 1 boy. She was predeceased by her loving husband , Charles Nicholas Balster in 1979. Survived by all her children, Shirley, George, Kathryn, Diane, and Donna. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was called "Granny Goose" by her grandchildren.
Mary grew up on a farm. Always known to be feisty, she went to the Arkansas State Basketball Finals with her high school team. At the age of 17 she left Arkansas for California. There she worked in a factory supporting the WW2 war effort. Later she worked as a waitress helping support her family. Her wit and personality won many loyal customers.
In the early fifty's she became a full time homemaker. She ran a loving, clean, tidy, disciplined, and healthy household and everyone thrived because of it. As an eventual empty-nester, she enjoyed a quiet life doting on her family, especially her grandchildren. Since 1955 she was an avid 49er and Giants fan. She loved to read and to talk to anyone who would listen. She truly liked people.
May she Rest in Peace.
A Memorial Service for Mary will be held at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of Flowers, Mary's wishes would be a donation to .
