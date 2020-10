Mary Louise CortezFeb. 22, 1928 - Sept. 21, 2020Resident of San JoseMary passed away at the age of 92, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her husband, daughter, and brothers and sisters.As she was the heart of her family, she will be missed by all who knew her including her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren as well as her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.