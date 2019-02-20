Mary Louise Jorgl Driedger

July 29, 1946 - February 15, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara County

Mary Louise Jorgl Driedger was born on July 29, 1946 and passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was raised in Chicago as one of nine siblings and moved to California in 1967. Mary earned her bachelor's degree in real estate from San Jose State University and then started her own real estate company. She was recognized as one of the most successful apartment real estate brokers in Silicon Valley over her forty year career. Mary touched many lives and mentored friends and family on their life paths. She was like a mother to all and gave more love than one could imagine. Mary looked out for all of her friends and family, and tirelessly gave of herself to better the lives of others in innumerable ways. She will be terribly missed, and remembered as a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Mary adored her large and extended family and was happiest when spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Gary and children Jennifer Jorgl, Jonathan Jorgl and Stephanie Jorgl; grandchildren Ian, Jake and Maxwell; sisters Charnelle Wright, Julianna Malone, Caroline Lambert, Martha Geiszler and Linda Pasion, and her brothers Edwin Fish and Charles Fish who are all deeply saddened by her passing. Preceded in death by her parents Charlotte and Harold Fish and sister Frances Ann Fish. Mary's life will be celebrated in a private service held on February 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her honor to the Brooklyn Autism Center.





