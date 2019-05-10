Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Sequoias 501 Portola Road Portola Valley , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Moses Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Louise Moses

1929 - 2019

Resident of Portola Valley

After a long rich life of 89 years, Mary Louise Moses passed away April 19, 2019 in Portola Valley, California. Mary Lou was born to parents Kenneth T. Price and Francis (von Hofsten) Price on December 6, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri. Her father, a Major in the Army Air Force, who served in both WWI and WWII, was also a science and mathematics teacher and the founder and headmaster of progressive schools in Chicago, Illinois and Pasadena, California. Both her father and her mother, who was an English teacher, bestowed on Mary Lou a strong ideal of education, democratic participation and an ethic of lifelong learning. Her grandfather (Hugo von Hofsten), an accomplished Swedish painter, instilled in her a vitality for adventure, an appreciation of the visual world and the value and confidence of being herself. By him, she was shown mischief, imagination, abundant generosity and unconditional love. His visions in watercolor graced the walls of her home, and now the homes of her children.

Mary Lou and her parents, along with her younger sister Patricia, moved from Missouri to Pasadena California where Mary Lou attended the Westridge School, got a taste of competitive sports, and later attended Bryn Mawr College, PA. Bryn Mawr was originally established in 1893 as a Quaker College (now non-denominational), which further nourished her sense of social justice, her love of tennis and refined her appreciation of music. She graduated from Bryn Mawr in June 1951 and married her first husband, Franklin S. Coale who was a microwave engineer and mountaineer. She obtained her teaching credentials at Pacific Oaks Children's School in Pasadena in 1953. The couple then moved to Portola Valley, CA where they raised 4 children: Franklin S. Coale Jr., Kenneth H. Coale, David T. Coale and J. Matthew Coale. They were active on the Portola Valley Town Council, were founding members, builders, choir members and activity organizers of the Ladera Community (Congregational) Church, and members of the Sierra Club and many groups that embraced a theme of conservation and democratic engagement. Mary Lou joined the faculty of Peninsula School, Menlo Park and taught preschool there in "Nursery Blue" for three decades.

After some trying family times, she and Franklin divorced and she married Lincoln Moses, a professor of statistics, and later Dean of Graduate Studies, at Stanford University. Upon Lincoln's appointment by President Carter to lead the Energy Information Administration, they moved to Washington D.C. in 1977, where they lived and flourished for 3 years. Moving back to Stanford and Portola Valley, both became more active in the Society of Friends. Both embraced and expressed the belief that "there is that of God in everyone", and served on Quaker subcommittees including those involved with legislation, peace and freedom and social justice. Mary Lou and Lincoln traveled, birdwatched and camped extensively throughout California and abroad, including trips to Baja, Mongolia, Africa and throughout the U.S. Throughout her life, Mary Lou felt at home in nature, never wore sunscreen (wear sunscreen!), and loved the mountains, ocean and desert equally. She was a die-hard fan of the Williams Sisters, Venus and Serena. She followed their careers faithfully and even obtained autographs "for her grandchildren" from Venus when she competed at Stanford. From her Bryn Mawr days, her love of opera was tolerated by family members and her husband who would optimistically comment "You know, Wagner is really not as bad as it sounds". Mary Lou began her recovery from an addiction to alcohol in 1986 and had been sober for over 3 decades. She regarded her AA "birthday" as a new beginning to her life, for which she was deeply grateful. Her husband, Lincoln Moses, passed away in 2006 after which she moved into the Sequoias, an assisted living facility in Portola Valley where she commented "This is like College! Good Food, Good Friends, Wonderful Conversations and Companionship!". She was happy there yet, in spite of the good care, her health declined and a broken hip, series of strokes and a deteriorating heart condition left her feeling that it was time to die. Although resolute in her decision, she remained in good spirits until the end. After a throng of family visitors, conversations with friends, Sequoia and Mission Hospice staff, she passed away peacefully, among friends and family the day of the full moon, on Good Friday, at a time of her choosing. She directed her death as she directed her life, with purpose and conviction.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her Mother and Father (Francis and Kenneth Price), her sister (Patricia Watson), her former husband (Frank Coale), her husband (Lincoln Moses), step daughter in law (Jane Moses), and is survived by a large, extended and supportive family including her sons (Frank Jr. (Lisa), Kenneth (Susan), David and Matthew Coale), her stepdaughters (Katherine Youngmeister , Margaret Schneider, Elizabeth Strain (Larry)), her stepsons (James (Patricia), and William Moses), many (step-and-regular) grandchildren (Megan, Logan, Tyler (Ashley), Ashley (Chris), Elizabeth (Brian), Grace, (Nick), Helen (Brian), Owen, Simon, Allison, Peter, Leo, Sarah (Colin), Julia and Clare) and a few greatgrandchildren (Helen, Genevieve, Thomas, Josephine and Finn, with another due September). Nephews and nieces include Peter, Sarah, Sterling and Gabrielle Watson. Hers was a rich life for which she was eternally grateful. Her faith and philosophy on education were both baked in practicality and progressive ideology. Hanging in her room was the slogan "Love Thy Neighbor (No Exceptions)", which for her was both a strong conviction and a way of life. She and her family would like to express their deepest thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Sequoias, her deep, provocative, thoughtful and sometimes hilarious conversations with her Sequoia friends and neighbors, too numerous to name here, the Threshold Choir, Mission Hospice, and her compassionate and loving physician Dr. Chen.

In honor of Mary Lou's lifelong dedication to learning, fairness, social justice, the children she has taught, and the planet they will inherit, take a quiet moment outside, preferably on a full moon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations c/o: Clerk of the Palo Alto Friends Meeting, 957 Colorado Avenue, Palo Alto CA, 94303 (; and/or Development Director, Peninsula School, 920 Peninsula Way, Menlo Park, CA 94025 (https://www.peninsulaschool.org), both in the name of Mary Lou Moses. An informal celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 18 at the Sequoias, 501 Portola Road, Portola Valley, CA in the Oxley's Room in The Lodge beginning at 1:00pm.

Her operatic proclivities aside, the last song sung to her was met with joy and laughter: "Hello Mary Lou, Goodbye Heart".





