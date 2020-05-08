Mary Lovelace
1924 - 2020
Mary Lovelace
November 1924 - May 2020
Resident of San Jose
Our dear mother, Mary Lovelace, passed away May 3rd at the age of 95. She spent her last three weeks at home with her family and passed peacefully with her children at her side. Mom was always upbeat, kind and so very loving; she was love personified. In her last days she told us often that she was the luckiest person in the world to have had the life and family she had. Of course, we feel we were the lucky ones to have had her as our Mom, Granny and GG.
Mary was born in Cincinnati to George and Anna (Bruckmann) Schraffenberger. She is the last of her generation on both sides of our family. In 1949, a few years after graduating from the University of Cincinnati she took a position as a teacher at a military base on Guam, where she met our dad, Ralph Lovelace, who passed in 2006. Her stories and pictures from that island setting are filled with romance and adventure, including travel throughout Asia, an area she returned to several times in her life.
After settling in San Jose in 1954, she returned to teaching and taught Kindergarten in the SJUSD at Longfellow, Hester and Schallenberger, retiring in 1985. She was a much beloved teacher and touched the lives of hundreds of children, many of whom remained in contact with her over the years.
She is survived by her five children: Lu Anna, Leesa, Megan (Kay Knowles), Doug (Gudrun Stoffelmayr), Mark (Greta Blixt), and her six grandchildren, one great grandchild and one on the way. If you wish to make a donation on her behalf we recommend contributing to KQED TV - she was a dedicated viewer and supporter of the station.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 7, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Mary's family. My mother, Denise Caumon, was one of Mary's many friends at Merrill Gardens. She sat with Mom at dinner most nights and often at lunch. She was such a wonderful, fun woman. We loved her stories. I visited often as I'm nearby, so I knew Mary. My mom and I find ourselves talking about your mother often as we reference her stories. My mother is with us instead of trying to stick it out at Merrill Gardens alone. So glad to know Mary spent her last weeks with her family. You were all very special to her and she spoke of you often.
Cheryl Caplan
Friend
