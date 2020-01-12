|
Mary Margaret "Peggy" Garry
Dec. 1, 1931 - Dec. 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Peggy passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Her gentle kindness, loving heart and faith in God remained until the end.
Peggy was born in Winona, Minnesota, the youngest of Elise (Hurd) and Bill O'Neil's five children. After completing high school as valedictorian of her class she attended St. Theresa's College, earning a BS in Medical Technology. She waited for the love of her life to return from Army Service in Korea to be married in 1956. She and Bob moved to Sunnyvale, California where they raised seven children, each of whom cherish her.
Peggy treasured family and friends throughout her life. She volunteered for every school, church and youth group her children ever joined, knew her children's friends by name and created a home where everyone felt welcomed. She enjoyed the boisterous gatherings of large neighborhood families, including many camping trips along the California coast where diving for abalone was the main event. Songs and laughs around the campfire brought her joy. She had impeccable taste in table-setting and decorating and made beautiful arrangements with flowers from her garden. She and Bob enjoyed traveling in their retirement years visiting many countries in Europe. Perhaps her greatest joy came from her seven precious grandchildren, who also cherish her.
She is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. She is survived by a large and loving family including her husband of 63 years, Bob, their seven children Bob Jr. (Freda), Beth (Chad), Maureen, Katy (John), Mike (Beng), Bill and Judy, and their seven grandchildren Becky (Randy), Jenny, Kyle, Ryan, Danielle, Kelli and Zach. Her loving spirit will live on in all of us.
We would like to thank the staff at Atria Willow Glen Memory Care, who provided gentle care in her final two years. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020