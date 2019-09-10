|
Mary O'Shea
June 27, 1945 - September 6, 2019
Willow Glen
Mary's husband, children and grandchildren are immensely proud to be related to Mrs. O. That wonderful lady that remembered every child's name, knew just what book a reluctant reader would enjoy, or noticed when something was just a little off, as you came towards her on the crosswalk -- we got to take her home. She tucked us into bed, made us Thanksgiving dinner, served us G&Ts; and wrote our papers with us.
Lewy-Body Dementia stole her retirement from her after she had worked so hard.
We are lucky to have had her but so sorry to have lost her. Please join us on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Williams Church in Los Altos to remember Mary O'Shea. Reception to follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 10, 2019