Mary Orlean Fraser
6/8/1954 - 7/30/2019
Long time San Jose resident, Mary Fraser, was surrounded by family members as she went home to be with our Lord after a valiant battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Stephen Fraser of San Jose. Her sons Aaron Fraser, his wife Brianna and their three children of San Jose; Dr. Kenneth Fraser, his wife Betsy and their two children of Napa. Her siblings Barbara Wood of Hayes, KS, Carolyn Norris of Morgan Hill and Samuel Cox, Jr., of Santa Rosa.
Mary worked as Corporate Records Coordinator for Rosendin Electric, Inc., in San Jose.
Because of her deep and kind love for all she knew, she will be greatly missed.
Celebration of Life services will be held on August 22 at 3pm at Lone Hill Church, 5055 Lone Hill Rd., Los Gatos, CA 95032.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019