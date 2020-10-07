1/1
Mary Patino
1938 - 2020
Mary Patino
Aug. 17, 1938 - Sept. 26, 2020
Resident of Merced, CA
Mary Louise Patino passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2020. Mary was born to Anacleto J. Ramirez and Virginia Duarte and had 10 siblings- Gilbert +, Eddie + Steve + A.J.R. Jim, Richard, Vita, Lupe, Max J.G and Estella. Married to Juan R. Patino AKA (Happy)+ Survived by 6 children Richard , Barbara, Virginia, Edward, Max and Raymond, She had 16 grandchildren and 25 great-children. Mary retired from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center as a Dietician Asst. for 24yrs. She moved to Merced and took a part-time job at Weaver School as a Bi-lingual Teachers aide for 14 yrs. During this time She was a care-provider for her husband for 25 yrs. After his passing She was diagnosed with Cancer and was a survivor 4 times. She was a volunteer at many care homes singing Karaoke and she was a world traveler. She lived her life to the fullest and loved her Family and Friends


View the online memorial for Mary Patino

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
