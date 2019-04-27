Mary Rose Ereno Shatzel

August 29, 1964 - April 22, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

On April 22, 2019, Heaven gained another Beautiful Angel, Mary Rose Ereno Shatzel. She was the best friend and beloved wife of Richard Shatzel and proud stepmother of Christopher Shatzel. She nourished the people she met with her love, generosity and laughter. We will truly miss her famous lumpia. Rose and Richard exemplified the meaning of true love for each other. Preceded in death by her parents, Calixto and Visitacion Ereno. She was the second to the youngest of nine children, survived by her siblings Bill (Maribel), Eva (Donald), Jennifer, Jo (Dean), Grace, Carole (Joe), Edith (Mike), Lisa (Bruce). Will be forever missed by her family, friends and Soul Sister Katie Esparza. A graduate of Del Mar High, worked for USPS and Safeway. Mary Rose will be remembered for her joyful spirit, strength, warmth and founder of the "OH" club. Life will never be as "Groovy" without her. She will live on in the hearts of all she touched. Friends and Family are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday April 29, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second St, San Jose, CA. Chapel Blessing Service on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the above Chapel. Private family interment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or City Team Ministries of San Jose.





